Supporters pray outside court as Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church is in court after he was arrested last week for holding Sunday services in violation of COVID-19 rules, in Stony Plain, Alta., on Wednesday February 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Supporters pray outside court as Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church is in court after he was arrested last week for holding Sunday services in violation of COVID-19 rules, in Stony Plain, Alta., on Wednesday February 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Supporters pray outside court as Pastor James Coates is in court
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.