Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson, second left, gestures to an ice crew member with her team behind her during a warm-up session at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson gestures to a team member during a warm-up

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, February 25, 2021 10:47

Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson, second left, gestures to an ice crew member with her team behind her during a warm-up session at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author