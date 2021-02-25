Canada’s chief of defence staff steps down in face of misconduct allegations

The new chief of Canada’s defence staff, Admiral Art McDonald, has stepped down voluntarily as he faces an investigation into unspecified misconduct allegations.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan made the announcement in a statement released late Wednesday night.

“As I have stated, I take all allegations of misconduct seriously and continue to take strong action on any allegation of misconduct that is brought forward. No matter the rank, no matter the position,” Sajjan said in the statement.

Sajjan appointed Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, the commander of the army, as acting chief of the defence staff and said he would have no further comment about the ongoing investigation.

McDonald, who commanded the Royal Canadian Navy from 2019 to 2021, was named chief of defence staff on Dec. 23.

He assumed command on Jan. 14, succeeding Jonathan Vance, who announced last July that he would be retiring.

Vance is currently under investigation by the military’s National Investigation Service after allegations — first reported by Global News — that he had an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate.

At his swearing in, McDonald apologized to members of the military had faced discrimination and harassment while serving.

“I apologize to you, my teammates, our teammates, who have experienced racism, discriminatory behaviour and or hateful conduct. I’m deeply sorry,” McDonald said.

Earlier this month, he issued another apology when a public backlash erupted after he outlined the need for more diversity by tweeting a photo of himself and seven other white male senior officers around a conference table with one with one woman on a screen in the background.

“It’s true: the leadership of the CAF is, and historically has been, predominantly male and white. That needs to change,” McDonald tweeted.

“We need to reflect Canada’s diversity at all levels. We must work to eliminate systemic racism and dismantle the barriers to career advancement that exist. We are there in mindset but know there is still a lot of work to do, and we are committed to doing it.”

With files from CBC News (Ashley Burke, Kristen Everson, Murray Brewster), The Canadian Press