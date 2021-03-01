Police officers walk outside St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, Monday, March 1, 2021. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been transferred to another London hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues treatment for an unspecified infection. The palace says Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)