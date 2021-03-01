Canada’s diplomats in Myanmar ‘appalled’ by latest round of violence

Protesters were back on the streets in Myanmar today where they were met with volleys of tear gas and were chased as they tried to gather at their usual meeting spot at the Hledan Center intersection in Yangon.

The renewed battles came a day after the deadliest confrontations since the junta seized power on Feb. 1 were reported.

Wire service dispatches said as many as 18 people may have been killed on Sunday.

If confirmed, that would be the highest single-day death toll since the Aung San Suu Kyi’s government was overthrown, bringing the total number of deaths to 21.

Thirty people were reported wounded Sunday and as many as a 1000 people may have been arrested.

In a tweet Sunday, the Canadian Embassy in Myanmar said it was “appalled” by the increase in violence.

In Ottawa, Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau issued a statement last night, saying, “Canada is deeply concerned by and unequivocally condemns the Myanmar military’s recent use of force against peaceful protesters, and demands that the Tatmadaw immediately stop using violence against its own people.”

The statement continued: “Those responsible for this violence will be held to account, and Canada will consider additional measures in response. We stand with the people of Myanmar.”

The minister’s statement was Canada’s latest reaction to the unfolding situation in Myanmar.

Last week, he joined other G7 foreign ministers issued a statement condemning the violence in Myanmar.

A week earlier, Canada and other Western nations called on the junta to “refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians.”

As well, Garneau announced on Feb. 18 that Canada was imposing sanctions against nine Myanmar military officials, connected to the coup.

As protesters returned to the streets on Monday, Suu Kyi made a court appearance via videoconference.

Her lawyers told reporters that said Suu Kyi, who has not been seen in public since she was detained on Feb. 1, was charged with two more offences.

She was initially held at her residence in the capital, Naypyitaw, but members of her National League for Democracy party now say they don’t know where she is.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 15.

The junta, led by Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, said it stepped in Feb. 1 because the government had not properly investigated allegations of fraud in an election last November that Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won in a landslide.

The state election commission said there was no evidence to support the claim and Canada quickly condemned the coup.

In October, 2018, Suu Kyi became the first person ever to be stripped of honorary Canadian citizenship, for her role in gross human rights violations against the Rohingya Muslims.

The action was taken after Canada’s Special Envoy to Myanmar, Bob Rae, released a report in April 2018, outlining the underlying causes of the what became known around the world as the Rohingya Crisis that saw at least 700,000 Rohingya Muslims forced to flee western Myanmar’s Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh following a military crackdown.

Canada committed $300 million over three years to help respond to the crisis.

According to the United Nations, more than 900,000 Rohingya Muslims currently live in the refugee camps.

With files from The Associated Press, Reuters