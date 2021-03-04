A police officer aims a flash light toward a journalist to stop him filming the prison van carrying some of the 47 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, Thursday, March 4, 2021. A Hong Kong court on Thursday remanded all 47 pro-democracy activists charged under a Beijing-imposed national security law in custody, ending a four-day marathon court hearing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A police officer aims a flash light toward a journalist in Hong Kong

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, March 4, 2021 15:09

