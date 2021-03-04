Premiers across Canada call on federal government to increase health funding

Premiers from across Canada have once again called on the federal government to increase health care funding to the provinces and territories by $28 billion.

In a joint press conference on Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault, British Columbia Premier John Horgan, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs asked the federal government to increase their share of health care funding from 22 per cent to 35 per cent.

The increase in health care funding proposed by the premiers would see the federal government spend a total of $70 billion in annual transfers. The premiers also asked that the federal government maintain this level over time with a minimum annual escalator of at least 5 per cent.

“It’s essential to do for those who need treatment across the country. If the federal [government] doesn’t increase the transfer, there’s a risk provinces and territories won’t be able to pay for the services their populations need,” Legault said. “At the end of the day, it’s the most vulnerable people who suffer.”

Many premiers were concerned about the long wait times for surgeries and procedures.

Moe said that people are often waiting in pain and frustration for surgeries, procedures and other tests that have been delayed in the health care system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he also added that the challenges the healthcare system is experiencing today are not solely due to the pandemic.

“Health care around Canada was under pressure prior to the arrival of the COVID-19 virus and we need to address those pressures and we need to do so immediately and that speaks to the opportunity that we have before us here today because quite frankly Canadians deserve better,” Moe said.

“Canadians deserve a health care system that is there when they need it, a system that is well funded and is supported by both levels, both orders of government in this nation,” Moe added.

In a statement, Ford said that with wait times for backlogged surgeries growing and long-term care homes in desperate need of more support, it has never been more important that the federal government work with the provinces.

“Rebuilding our health system after a once-in-a-century pandemic requires an all-hands-on-deck approach,” Ford said.

Pallister spoke about how the wait times that Canadians are currently experiencing is a consequence of the failure to get a partnership with the federal government. He also said that the after effects of the pandemic will make a bad situation much worse if it is ignored.

“The post-pandemic pile up is coming and it’s real and its impact on Canadians and their families and their friends is real too,” Pallister said.

This is not the first time that the federal government has been called on to increase health care funding. Last year, Ford, Legault, Kenney, and Pallister said that they wanted the federal government to increase its share of health care funding.

