A man walks after fishing in the frozen Finnish Gulf in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

A man walks after fishing in the frozen Finnish Gulf in St. Petersburg, Russia

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, March 5, 2021 15:00

A man walks after fishing in the frozen Finnish Gulf in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author