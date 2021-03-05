A reporter holds their hands behind their back as they ask a question to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a press conference in Ottawa Friday, March 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A reporter holds their hands behind as they ask a question to Prime Minister

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, March 5, 2021 14:59

A reporter holds their hands behind their back as they ask a question to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a press conference in Ottawa Friday, March 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author