Tibetan monks pray at Taiwan Democracy Memorial Hall along with others for a candlelight vigil in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, March 10, 2020, to mark the 62nd anniversary of the failed 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Tibetan monks pray at Taiwan Democracy Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.