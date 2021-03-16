Japanese Prime Minister attends a courtesy call by U.S. Secretary of State

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 11:37

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, accompanied by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, left, walk to attend a courtesy call by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, at the prime minister’s official residence Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author