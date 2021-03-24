People adjust a portrait of Vladimir Putin attached to a balloon in Crimea

People adjust a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin attached to a balloon during an anniversary celebration of the 2014 Crimean annexation, in Sevastopol, Crimea, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Residents of cities in Crimea and Russia are holding gatherings to commemorate the seventh anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine. The sign reads “Another gave us back the cradle of baptism. March 18, 2014”. (AP Photo)