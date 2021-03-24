Icelandic Coast Guards stand beside a live volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula

This image provided by the Icelandic Coast Guard shows a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Saturday March 20, 2021. A long dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. Initial aerial footage, posted on the Facebook page of the Icelandic Meteorological Office, showed a relatively small eruption so far, with two streams of lava running in opposite directions. (Icelandic Coast Guard via AP)