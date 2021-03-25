People arrive at the City of Toronto operated mass COVID-19 vaccination site in East York Town Centre, servicing the Thorncliffe Park community, an area disproportionally impacted by COVID-19, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

People arrive at the City of Toronto operated mass COVID-19 vaccination site

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, March 25, 2021 10:06

People arrive at the City of Toronto operated mass COVID-19 vaccination site in East York Town Centre, servicing the Thorncliffe Park community, an area disproportionally impacted by COVID-19, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author