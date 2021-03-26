Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Arlen Dumas receives his COVID-19 immunization from Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead, First Nation Pandemic Response Coordination Team at the Vaccination Supercentre in Winnipeg on Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Deal
Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Arlen Dumas receives his COVID-19 immunization from Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead, First Nation Pandemic Response Coordination Team at the Vaccination Supercentre in Winnipeg on Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Deal - POOL
Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Dumas receives his vaccination
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.