Commuters watch a TV showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Joe Biden during a news program at the Suseo Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday. March 26, 2021. North Korea on Friday confirmed it had tested a new guided missile, as Biden warned of consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Commuters watch a TV showing Kim Jong Un and Joe Biden during a news program
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.