Police officers stand guard before a prison van in Hong Kong

Police officers stand guard before a prison van carrying Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Andy Li leaves a court in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Li is one of the 12 young pro-democracy activists captured at sea last year by mainland Chinese authorities and returned to Hong Kong in March, as Li is charged with an offense under the newly-invented National Security Law. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
