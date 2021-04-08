A man tries on a traditional cap for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan

A man tries on a traditional cap in preparation for the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Muslims usually increase their religious activities during Ramadan, which begins with the new moon probably next week. Muslims around the world are trying to work out how to maintain the many cherished rituals of Islam’s holiest month amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)