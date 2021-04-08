A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. India started its vaccination drive in January. So far, more than 90 million Indians above 45 and health workers have received at least one shot and only 11 million of them have got both. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
