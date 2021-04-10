Audio social platform Clubhouse launches payments function

The popular and fast-growing audio social app Clubhouse says in an official blog that a payment function will be added to the platform. This function marks a crucial step for the social app to keep its current influencers and to encourage more potential participants.

“As Clubhouse continues to scale, it’s important to us to align our business model with that of the creators—helping them make money and thrive on the platform,” the company said in the blog.

Clubhouse chose a different money-making strategy than most of the successful social apps such as Instagram and Tiktok. Normally, social apps start with growing a large scale of user base and then make money through advertising.

Facing a flat growth curve, Clubhouse is looking for a shortcut and is trying to reward its loyal users as early as possible.

Clubhouse’s social network is based on chat rooms and has a special pyramid in-app social structure. Chat rooms rely heavily on the organizer and influencers while most participants are not active speakers, which makes the chat rooms resemble a modern version of 19 century saloons.

Clubhouse said the payment function will be tested in small groups and it will eventually roll out to every user.

At the same time, Clubhouse added that there will be “a small card processing fee, which will go directly to our payment processing partner, Stripe. Clubhouse will take nothing.”