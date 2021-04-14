Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers outside a Mosque on the banks of a river on the first day of fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, where they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers outside a Mosque in the month of Ramadan
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.