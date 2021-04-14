Indigenous designer launches sustainable, plus size clothing

An Indigenous-owned clothing company will begin offering all of its sustainable clothing lines in larger sizes ranging from XS to 6X. The Anne Mulaire company is Métis owned. Métis are people of mixed European and Indigenous ancestry and are one of the three recognized Aboriginal peoples in Canada.

This company says its clothing lines “ honour Canada’s French, Indigenous and Métis character—with hints of Prairie culture, notes of the North and shades of the Pacific Northwest.”

The new line designed to ‘challenge the fashion industry’

Designer Andréanne Mulaire Dandeneau is a descendant of Catherine Mulaire, born in 1843. Mulaire was the daughter of a French explorer and was the first rural rural Métis teacher in Red River Settlement in what is now the province of Manitoba. Catherine was also an accomplished seamstress whose embroidery is said to inspire the company’s designs.

The decision to launch inclusive sizing is presented as a bid to “challenge the fashion industry and continue the conversation on the significant lack of good-quality clothing in larger sizes—an obstacle that has remained in place for women throughout the history of fashion.”

The company says it has done extensive research on body types and fit,and has consulted women to find out about their needs and challenges in finding inclusive sizes. It invites women to continue the conversation by visiting its website or using its hashtag #BetterFitBetterWorld.