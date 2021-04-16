Women light candle during a candlelight vigil to remember those who died Yangon

Women light candles during a candlelight vigil to remember those who died during the military junta’s violent response to anti-coup demonstrations in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, April 16, 2021. Opponents of Myanmar’s ruling junta went on the political offensive Friday, declaring they have formed an interim national unity government with members of Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted cabinet and major ethnic minority groups. (AP Photo)
