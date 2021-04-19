A group of early morning bathers take in the sunrise in Lake Ontario in Toronto on Monday April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A group of early morning bathers take in the sunrise in Lake Ontario in Toronto

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, April 19, 2021 09:40

A group of early morning bathers take in the sunrise in Lake Ontario in Toronto on Monday April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author