Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks on the flag draped coffin in the funeral

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, left, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, right, look on the flag draped coffin in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by the Queen’s side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP)