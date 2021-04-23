People stand outside Vijay Vallabh COVID-19 hospital after a fire broke out, at Virar, near Mumbai, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. A fire killed 13 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in western India early Friday as an extreme surge in coronavirus infections leaves the nation short of medical care and oxygen. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
People stand outside Vijay Vallabh COVID hospital after fire broke out at Virar
