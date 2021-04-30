A statue of a sumo wrestler near the Ryogoku Kokugikan sporting arena in Tokyo

Posted: Friday, April 30, 2021 10:40

A statue of a sumo wrestler near the Ryogoku Kokugikan sporting arena, mainly used for sumo wrestling tournaments, in Tokyo on Friday, April 30, 2021. A Japanese sumo wrestler has died a month after falling on his head during a bout at the arena in a case that has raised questions about the sport’s response to medical emergencies. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

