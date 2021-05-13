A man walks in front of the remains of destroyed building in Gaza City

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, May 13, 2021 12:31

A man walks in front of the remains of destroyed building after being hit by Israeli airstrikesb in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Gaza residents are bracing for more devastation as militants fire one barrage of rockets after another and Israel carries out waves of airstrikes. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

