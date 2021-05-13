Solar installers Derek Craig, left, and Dave Osborne install solar panels on a roof in Toronto on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Solar installers install solar panels on a roof in Toronto

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, May 13, 2021 12:32

Solar installers Derek Craig, left, and Dave Osborne install solar panels on a roof in Toronto on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author