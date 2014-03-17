Looking down the main boulevard of Port Alberni. beautiful natural setting didn't count in the survey.
Photo Credit: West Coast Aquatic

Worst and best cities in Canada to live in, 2014

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 17 March, 2014 , 6 Comments ↓

Share

Once again, a small port city on Canada’s Pacific has been placed at the bottom of the list of best places to live in Canada.

Port Alberni came in last of the 2014 list of the 201 best cities compiled by MoneySense magazine.

Red dot indicates Port Alberni, at the head of a long, very scenic fjiord to the Pacific (CLICK TO ENGLARGE)

Red dot indicates Port Alberni, at the head of a long, very scenic fjord to the Pacific (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

Of the communities studied, St. Albert, a suburb of the western city of Edmonton, Alberta, was declared the best place to live in Canada.

Indeed, the magazine points out that some of the best places to live according to their criteria, are now suburbs around major cities, which they say offer some smaller town advantages, with big city resources nearby.

The top three cities were all in Alberta, in spite of the bitter cold the prairie province can experience in winter.

MoneySense methodology uses 34 data categories to make their determination, including  unemployment rates, household income, and crime rates.

Port Alberni, at the top of a long inlet to the Pacific side of Vancouver Island has been at or near the bottom of the list for a few years in the annual survey,

The mayor of Port Alberni disagrees with the ranking saying there’s good quality of life in the town, which is dominated by its paper mill.

“We’re no longer a one-industry town”, he said, adding that the town has affordable housing, and great infrastructure.

Certainly not considered in the survey categories is natural beauty of the setting.  Port Alberni has the ocean on one side, and the snow capped mountains in the background.

MoneySense methodology

Annual report ranking 

Port Alberni- video vignettes

West Coast Aquatic

Share
Posted in Economy, Lifestyle

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

6 comments on “Worst and best cities in Canada to live in, 2014
  1. Bill Penny says:
    27 May 2017 at 14 h 15 min

    The best city to live in Canada? Toronto, of course. Booming economy, world class entertainment and culture, much better climate than most of the rest of the country.

    Reply
  2. Marly says:
    4 November 2016 at 16 h 23 min

    I will definetely say Vancouver is one of the best places to live in Canada

    Reply
  3. Matt says:
    20 October 2014 at 1 h 57 min

    I think Montreal is one of the best cities to live in Canada.

    Reply
  4. mostafa abdelazim says:
    27 September 2014 at 18 h 27 min

    all canada is wonderful , thanks god because you created canada on our earth.

    Reply
  5. Nickolay Bajkov_ Russian Federation says:
    19 April 2014 at 10 h 21 min

    I’d like to hear it in russian, my native language, to understand better some day once again by the reanimated russian sirvice of RCI. Like that used to be in my school and university years 12-18 years ago… 🙁

    Reply
  6. Steve Mejia says:
    7 April 2014 at 23 h 29 min

    Using numbers to “calculate” the best places to live in Canada appears cold and “scientific”. I think it would be valuable to use the voice of everyday people that live in these cities to come up with a “People’s” list of the best places to live. They should include stories and personal experiences to describe what it’s truly like to live and work in these cities. For this reason I started a web site to do just that. Take a look, I’m not selling anything, and contribute your “human” recommendations on the best places to live.

    Any suggestions on how to make it better are always welcome. I’m in no way perfect. I created this site to help my sister-in-law decide where she and her fiance should move to. She lives in Toronto and he lives in Vancouver and both are looking for a change.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Artist Jess Riva Cooper: ideas in 3 dimensionsEducation, IndigenousFederal government invests over $35M to preserve Indigenous languages in northern CanadaInternationalTrudeau ‘appalled and angered’ by deadly attack on Egypt’s Coptic ChristiansEconomy, International, Military, PoliticsNATO spending: Canadians say yes, and, noAnimals, Environment, SocietyTwo islands important to turtles now protectedInternational, PoliticsTrudeau-Macron bromance offers ‘new face of Franco-Canadian friendship’Society, SportsMontreal gears up for week-long bicycle festivalImmigration & Refuge, InternationalChinese lawsuit alleges multi-million dollar Canadian immigration scamAnimals, Environment, Indigenous, SocietyEye on the Arctic: Video ArchiveEnvironment, Science and TechnologyFederal government takes first step in protecting ‘really neat’ underwater ecosystems

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine