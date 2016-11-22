Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with a Syrian refugee during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, July 1, 2016.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with a Syrian refugee during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, July 1, 2016.
Photo Credit: Chris Wattie / Reuters

Bringing 25,000 Syrian refugees to Canada cost $385M

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 22 November, 2016 , 7 Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The Liberal government’s initiative to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees from the Middle East to Canada cost the country’s taxpayers nearly $385 million, government statistics released today show.

The final estimate of the cost of relocation program shows that in 2015-2016, the federal government spent $384.7 million on the Syrian resettlement initiative, approximately $70.3 million less than planned.

Lower than expected costs for transportation and overseas processing, in addition to unused contingency funds and the fact that there was no need to activate interim lodging sites urgently prepared on Canadian Forces bases all contributed to the government coming under budget, officials said.

syrian-refugee-resettlement-cost

In addition, federal departments absorbed about $81 million in expenditures within their existing budgets.

Federal government statistics show that over the last year Canada has welcomed 34,696 Syrian refugees as of Nov 13, 2016.

The majority of these refugees, 18,156, were in the government-assisted category, which means the federal government paid full costs of their resettlement and integration in Canada.

Another 12,988 Syrian refugees came under the privately sponsored refugee category, where refugees are sponsored by relatives, friends or community members, who shoulder the cost of their relocation and resettlement in Canada.

And 3,552 Syrian refugees came under the blended visa program that combines elements of both government-assisted and privately sponsored programs.

Refugees-English

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

7 comments on “Bringing 25,000 Syrian refugees to Canada cost $385M
  1. becareful of this company says:
    18 February 2017 at 9 h 01 min

    Very sad that our country is have trouble on its own and our own PM is not paying attention to help his own country but instead making it harder for his own people to live better in their own country. I feel bad for what they Syrian people are going through but why do we have to be forgot and suffer s o they get a better life then those who have worked so hard to get a better life and not have it because our PM chose to have help another country rather then his own. Things are different now since his father was PM and his father open the door to immigration to help the Canadian country not let it go down. HELP US PM LISTEN TO US FIRST!! WE NEED HELP. Our economy is going down people can not get jobs and race and sexuality is an issue in Canada. HELP CANADA FIRST WE NEED IT !

    Reply
  2. DoubleD says:
    1 December 2016 at 7 h 50 min

    Interesting, I thought the original cost estimate was $100M.

    Reply
  3. Academic says:
    1 December 2016 at 0 h 58 min

    Feeling really bad thinking about the Syrian refugees. Especially the kids who are not aware of things happening in the outside world.

    Reply
  4. Ken Baker says:
    23 November 2016 at 16 h 26 min

    Disgraceful!!! Canadian people are suffering in their own country. .food banks are seeing more family’s on their doorstep..

    Reply
  5. Dray Dixon says:
    23 November 2016 at 12 h 56 min

    how about taking some of that money and look after our own people, Canadians that have word 30 to 55 years and only live on the poverty line, can’t afford dentist, prescriptions, food, high cost of hydro, heating, property taxes, repair bills to try and live in their homes if they are lucky enough to have one after all these expenses

    Reply
  6. Philippe Cauchi says:
    22 November 2016 at 18 h 05 min

    It is only the beginning of waht the Syrian will cost us.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Education, History, Society, SportsIs Black History Month necessary?Animals, Environment, SocietyUnique ecosystems protected in St. Lawrence RiverOrder of Canada anniversary book of storiesLong holiday weekend in almost half of CanadaLifestyle, SocietyDrones, prisons, contrabandHistory, Immigration & Refuge, SocietyBlack Rock monument restoration plan in MontrealInternational, Politics, SocietyCanada is not immune to the rise of populism, suggest pollEconomyGold miner Agnico Eagle to invest $1.2B in two Canadian Arctic minesEnvironment, International, SocietyCanada history: Feb 17, 1932: The end and beginning of the mystery of the Mad TrapperAnimals, Environment, International, Science and Technology, SocietyOceans losing oxygen, harming marine life

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le gouvernement fera appel de la suspension du décret anti-immigration TrumpDébat sur la laïcité : Philippe Couillard tend la main à l'opposition« Il est temps de faire un examen de conscience »Les 14 candidats à la direction du PCC s'affrontent à HalifaxLes placements éthiques, une option de plus en plus populaireRona Ambrose a passé ses vacances sur le yacht d'un milliardaireAttentat de Québec : après le drame et le deuil, que faire?Le Bloc québécois aura un nouveau chef le 22 avril, une décision qui diviseFront national : Marine Le Pen dévoile son « projet réaliste » Trump s'engage à oeuvrer pour la paix en Ukraine
Pence pledges U.S. will stand firm with Europe, NATOWith Trump taking aim at a leaky White House, what will D.C. reporters do?#baycott: Why won't Hudson's Bay drop Ivanka Trump's line?White House shift on a two-state solution could be enormously damaging to Israel: OpinionAnti-Islamophobia debate might define both Liberals and ConservativesBag missing a month, Air Canada still lookingWhen fake news and marketing don't mix: 20th Century Fox gets lesson in modern mediaPolice offer extra protection to MP Iqra Khalid following threatening messagesKevin O'Leary sells wine on U.S. home shopping channel amid leadership campaignBig bonuses for RCMP top brass as front-line Mounties go without pay hikes