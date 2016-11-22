Bringing 25,000 Syrian refugees to Canada cost $385M

The Liberal government’s initiative to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees from the Middle East to Canada cost the country’s taxpayers nearly $385 million, government statistics released today show.
The final estimate of the cost of relocation program shows that in 2015-2016, the federal government spent $384.7 million on the Syrian resettlement initiative, approximately $70.3 million less than planned.
Lower than expected costs for transportation and overseas processing, in addition to unused contingency funds and the fact that there was no need to activate interim lodging sites urgently prepared on Canadian Forces bases all contributed to the government coming under budget, officials said.
In addition, federal departments absorbed about $81 million in expenditures within their existing budgets.
Federal government statistics show that over the last year Canada has welcomed 34,696 Syrian refugees as of Nov 13, 2016.
The majority of these refugees, 18,156, were in the government-assisted category, which means the federal government paid full costs of their resettlement and integration in Canada.
Another 12,988 Syrian refugees came under the privately sponsored refugee category, where refugees are sponsored by relatives, friends or community members, who shoulder the cost of their relocation and resettlement in Canada.
And 3,552 Syrian refugees came under the blended visa program that combines elements of both government-assisted and privately sponsored programs.
Very sad that our country is have trouble on its own and our own PM is not paying attention to help his own country but instead making it harder for his own people to live better in their own country. I feel bad for what they Syrian people are going through but why do we have to be forgot and suffer s o they get a better life then those who have worked so hard to get a better life and not have it because our PM chose to have help another country rather then his own. Things are different now since his father was PM and his father open the door to immigration to help the Canadian country not let it go down. HELP US PM LISTEN TO US FIRST!! WE NEED HELP. Our economy is going down people can not get jobs and race and sexuality is an issue in Canada. HELP CANADA FIRST WE NEED IT !
Interesting, I thought the original cost estimate was $100M.
Feeling really bad thinking about the Syrian refugees. Especially the kids who are not aware of things happening in the outside world.
Disgraceful!!! Canadian people are suffering in their own country. .food banks are seeing more family’s on their doorstep..
how about taking some of that money and look after our own people, Canadians that have word 30 to 55 years and only live on the poverty line, can’t afford dentist, prescriptions, food, high cost of hydro, heating, property taxes, repair bills to try and live in their homes if they are lucky enough to have one after all these expenses
Hope the tories come back in the next election. They don’t waste as much tax payer money on non canadians.
It is only the beginning of waht the Syrian will cost us.