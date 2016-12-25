Terry Hait, Carmel Kilkenny, Marc Montgomery

The LINK Online, Dec.24,2016

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Sunday 25 December, 2016

Your hosts in a special Christmas “memories” edition of the Link, Terry, Carmel, and Marc

Listen
Terry Tufts, singer, songwriter, guitarist

Terry Tufts, singer, songwriter, guitarist © YouTube

Marc, Carmel and Terry talk about their own winter tobogganing experience.

That leads into a great tune by Terry Tufts about his own more or less true experience in his own life when as kids they did a daredevil stunt and wrecked their Dad’s big wooden toboggan.

Lots of great childhood images in this song recorded before a live audience by Terry Tufts– Big Ol’ Toboggan

Susie Arioli- featuring guitarist Jordan Officer

Susie Arioli- featuring guitarist Jordan Officer © susiearioli.com

Carmel introduces another Christmas Song Susie Arioli- Old  Toy Trains.  

This is a an older Roger Miller tune about childhood Christmas and done in a beautiful way by Susie Arioli and Jordan Officer who have become regulars at Montreal’s internationally known annual Jazz Fest.

Chaim Tannenbaum

Chaim Tannenbaum © BBC- YouTube

Terry talks about the first time he heard this Elvis song.

Marc and Terry do a short imitation of Blue Christmas…thankfully very short.

Then Terry talks about his personal friend and introduces the song by Chaim Tannebaum– multi-instrumentalist and singer who has been a regular sideman for Kate and Anna McGarrigle.

He does a great version of this now classic Christmas tune.

John McDermott- Christmas in the Trenches

John McDermott

John McDermott © Agnieszka Cetes via CBC

Marc talks about the true incident during the First World War when soldiers on both sides decided unilaterally to put down their guns and come out of the trenches to join in the Christmas spirit.

They sand together, drank, even played a game of football (soccer) together.

Next day however it was back to war, but for a moment humanity had shown it still existed. A very emotional song, John McDermott does a wonderful version of  Christmas in the Trenches

