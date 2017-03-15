Karim Baratov is believed to have been hired by Russia’s domestic spy agency to hack into Yahoo accounts in 2014.

Karim Baratov is believed to have been hired by Russia’s domestic spy agency to hack into Yahoo accounts in 2014.
Photo Credit: Facebook

Canadian arrested in massive Yahoo hack

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 15 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Police have arrested 22-year old Karim Baratov, a Canadian of Kazakh origin, in connection with the 2014 massive hack into Yahoo user accounts. Baratov is one of four people indicted by the U.S. Justice Department. He was arrested in his hometown of Ancaster, Ontario today at the request of U.S. authorities and will face extradition to California.

U.S. aims to deter Russian hacking

The indictments involve two employees of the Russian intelligence agency FSB, Baratov and another hacker, both believed to have been hired by the agency. They are suspected of such criminal offences as hacking, economic espionage, wire fraud and theft of trade secrets, and others. Although the U.S. has no extradition treaty with Russia, authorities hope the indictments will deter Russian hacking.

One of largest hacks in history

This breach involved 500 million Yahoo accounts and is considered to be one of the largest in history. Among the targets cited by the U.S. Justice Department were “Russian and U.S. government officials, including cyber security, diplomatic and military personnel. They also targeted Russian journalists; numerous employees of other providers whose networks the conspirators sought to exploit; and employees of financial services and other commercial entities.” 

First evidence of Russian hiring

U.S. authorities have suspected that Russia hires hackers to scam accounts but this is the first evidence it has proffered. These charges are not related to the investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential campaign in 2016.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes)
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Education, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyKorean language class: lengthy wait-list at U of TAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Lifestyle, SocietyGrizzly Truth: trophy hunting, money, conservation, tourism401 detoured between Toronto and MontrealSnowstorm paralyses life in Montreal regionHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyUse of drugs by drivers called ‘extremely concerning’International, SocietyCanadian arrested in massive Yahoo hackImmigration & Refuge, SocietyDeath of suspect after arrest: Police gloves: a weapon?International, Politics, SocietyHuge U.S. funding cuts to produce ‘a risky world’: former diplomatArts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourKorean culture in Canadian spotlightArts and Entertainment, Education, International, Science and TechnologyPi Day at the University of Waterloo

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Chaos sur l'autoroute 13 : Québec reconnaît un problème de communicationEncore un « travail colossal » à faire pour éliminer le dopage dans le sportTempête sur l'Est du Canada : 6 victimes jusqu'iciLes meilleures images de la tempêteLes Américaines prêtes à boycotter le mondial de hockey pour de meilleurs salairesLes radars photo ont rapporté 85 millions $ au QuébecEnquête sur des pratiques douteuses des banquesTrump veut « rectifier le tir » sur l'efficacité énergétique des véhiculesLa Société de transport de l'Outaouais dépose une offre pour éviter la grèveDeux raquetteurs présumés morts dans une avalanche
High profile Twitter accounts hijacked in Turkish-Dutch protestDutch voting in election seen as barometer of populismKim Jong-nam's identity confirmed with child's DNA, says Malaysian officialMan claimed on Facebook he ran a circumcision service — from his 'cabin in the woods'How Canadian taxpayers and private agencies help asylum seekersWhat Europe should learn from Turkey's headscarf fightCanadian leaders are big talkers on free trade. But what about within our own borders?Black men seen as bigger, stronger, more threatening than white men of same size: study'We are all doing it': Employees at Canada's 5 big banks speak out about pressure to dupe customersVice-chief of defence isn't the only suspect in RCMP probe of DND leaks, sources say