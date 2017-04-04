SIKU project members (left to right) Kristen Kownak, Lucassie Arragutainaq, Joel Heath, and Impact Challenge selection committee member Stephen Cornish

SIKU project members (left to right) Kristen Kownak, Lucassie Arragutainaq, Joel Heath, and Impact Challenge selection committee member Stephen Cornish
Photo Credit: Arctic Eider Society

Canadian NGO wins Google $750K grant to map changing sea ice using traditional Inuit knowledge

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 4 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

A Canadian NGO working with Inuit and Cree communities in the rapidly changing Hudson Bay region is one of five winners of the $5-million Google.org Impact Challenge.

The Arctic Eider Society’s SIKU project to harness and preserve Inuit traditional knowledge using state-of-the-art digital tools will receive $750,000 in grant funding and hands-on support from both Google and their local support partner, the LEAP Centre, for the next year to help them bring their projects to life, Google Canada announced last week.

“We’re really excited,” said Joel Heath, president of the Arctic Eider Society. “Our project is called SIKU, which is the Inuktitut word for sea ice and we’ve been basically bringing together the best of technology to benefit the Inuit.”

(click to listen to the full interview with Joel Heath)

Listen

SIKU is an Inuit knowledge wiki tool and a social mapping platform, said Heath.

Users can contribute to profiles as well as tag photos and comments with profiles for sea ice types, wildlife, traditional place names, using Inuktitut terminology in various dialects, Heath said. It also has a mobile app that allows users to take GPS-referenced photos and tag them to help mobilize Inuit observations on the land and out on the ice, he said.

“Each of these profiles will be like a Wikipedia of Inuit knowledge, bringing together these different tools and services to help with safety on the ice and knowledge transfer, documenting Inuit observations over time and mobilizing that knowledge,” Heath said.

Users of the platform can sign up using their Facebook accounts or emails.

“It will be basically a social media for Inuit, by Inuit,” Heath said.

The project started as a prototype for the community-driven research programs in the southeast Hudson Bay – James Bay area.

“Whenever the hunters are out doing work – like a salinity profile or taking ice core samples – the results of the work would show up on their profiles,” Heath said. “So it will be a way to manage the data, for one, but to keep track, so that hunters in different communities could see the work they’ve contributed to and to see the work that’s going on in neighbouring communities.”

That allows the communities to get involved in the research and interpret the results in their own knowledge system, he said.

The team behind SIKU is also working to cross-reference all the sea ice terminology in various Inuktitut dialects to preserve this essential linguistic and survival knowledge, Heath said.

“So the profile for the type of ice would have all those different Inuktitut dialects as well as the Canadian Ice Service term,” Heath said. “And depending where your profile is from, it would show your dialect first.”

SIKU project team (left to right) Phillipe Blais, Lucassie Arragutainaq, Joel Heath, Misha Warbanski and Kristen Kownak
SIKU project team (left to right) Phillipe Blais, Lucassie Arragutainaq, Joel Heath, Misha Warbanski and Kristen Kownak © Arctic Eider Society

In the short term the online tool will allow hunters to share safety and travel information, he said.

For example, if an experienced hunter encounters dangerous ice conditions, he can take a photo of that ice and tag it with GPS coordinates to warn others less experienced hunters to avoid the area, Heath said.

“But in the long term it’s also documenting changes over time,” Heath said. “The more you document those ice conditions, then you have a long time series showing how the ice has changed.”

The Arctic Eider Society is also using the results it received from the SIKU prototype to teach a culturally relevant curriculum for math and science in local area schools, Heath said.

“We’re teaching by using data collected by Inuit hunters and examples that are culturally relevant,” Heath said. “We’re even teaching trigonometry by looking at the angle that the eider duck dives underneath the ice, for example.”

The NGO’s vision is to bring the right curriculum to the northern schools to inspire those youth to be the next generation of environmental leaders and researchers, and to provide them with training opportunities with experienced hunters, Heath said.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyCanadian NGO wins Google $750K grant to map changing sea ice using traditional Inuit knowledgeInternational, Military, PoliticsCanada pledges more money for demining efforts in Sri Lanka and UkraineImmigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyCanadians views on various religions and religious garb softeningEnvironment, Health, SocietyGroups want restrictions on pesticide in drinking waterArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, SocietyDesigning small living spaces for the new realityAnimals, International, SocietyStudy shows fences prevent road killPoliticsNo seats change hands in 5 federal byelectionsAnimals, Environment, SocietyNewfoundland blasted by another spring blizzardHealth, International, SocietyChief doctor urges people to get measles vaccineHealth, Science and TechnologyMaple syrup extract could cut antibiotic use: study

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
La Corée du Nord lance un missile balistiqueMarie-Eve Bédard raconte l'enfance affamée au Soudan du SudDébat présidentiel animé en FranceProjet de résolution à l'ONU contre l'attaque chimique présumée en SyrieOù était l’état-major de la SQ lors du cafouillage sur l’autoroute 13?Des parlementaires auront à l'oeil les activités du renseignementOttawa sous surveillance : les appareils n'appartiennent pas au gouvernement, dit GoodaleAgressions sexuelles : Ambrose défend son projet de loiUn médecin aurait planifié un règlement de comptesLe président des Junos se dissocie des propos controversés d'un coanimateur
More advertisers ditch Fox's O'Reilly show following sexual harassment allegationsNorth Korea fires projectile into sea off east coast, South Korean military saysJunos head apologizes for 'off-script remarks' about women by Russell PetersNHL players risk their careers if they opt for Olympics, sports lawyer saysCanadian agencies aren't the ones spying on Parliament Hill cellphones, says ministerInternational community paralyzed again in face of latest chemical attack in Syria'It's crap': Players aren't happy the NHL said no to the OIympicsHow a non-Indigenous man became a member of the Fort William First NationTesla passes Ford, closing in on GM for title of most valuable U.S. car companyStabbing, robbery live streamed after Winnipeg man arranged date online