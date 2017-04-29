The RCI Sackville towers. A landmark for decades, at night the myriad of red aircraft warning lights on the 13 towers would dot the night sky

The RCI Sackville towers. A landmark for decades around Sackville New Brunswick. At night the myriad of red aircraft warning lights on the 13 towers would dot the night sky.
Photo Credit: Amanda Christie

Requiem for Radio: How the loss of RCI shortwave inspires an artist

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 29 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The shortwave towers and broadcasts of RCI are but a memory, but for a New Brunswick based artist, they have become the source for a myriad of artistic efforts.

March 2014, The destruction of tower *O* © Amanda Christie
The artist Amanda Dawn Christie © supplied

From documentary film of the tower’s destruction, to an upcoming project to have a requiem sung by performers in several existing shortwave stations broadcast toward the long gone RCI transmitters on the Tantramar marsh of New Brunswick. The shortwave stations will also call out to RCI and ask “RCI where are you?”

As artist Amanda Dawn Christie explains, it’s “As if the other shortwave stations are having a lament for their fallen sister station”

It’s the culmination of a project with several aspects.

The interactive installation. The model towers are laid out in a similar fashion to there original positioning on the marsh. © Amanda Christie

One of those aspects is a project called Pulse Delay. These are recordings she made of the inoperative towers as the wind passed through them creating vibrating harmonics that she captured on contact microphones.  As she says each tower had its own “character” and sound.

Outdoor interactive public installation of radio towers-Nocture Halifax. The towers are positioned as they would have been on the marsh. © Amanda Christie

In a moment, my conversation with Amanda Christie but first a sample of Requiem for Radio: Pulse Decay.

Listen

Several of the elements she has presented before and mentioned above, will be incorporated into an hour long performance featuring the other elements and called Requiem for Radio: Deviant Receptions.

Recording vibrations of the towers using contact microphones while the towers were no longer broadcasting and before they were destroyed in March 2014 © amandachristie.com

This will take place May 26, and 27 at 20:OO h Atlantic Time in Moncton, New Brunswick. If you are in Moncton, the performance takes place in the Salle Bernard LeBlanc (3rd floor) at the Aberdeen Cultural Centre, 140, Botsford Street

One of the performances combining audio and video .part of the Requiem for Radio series © Amanda Christie

The installation is open to the public to interact with:  May 28 – May 31:  12-1700h  and Amanda Christie will give a talk on the piece on May 30th at 1700h.

Amanda Christie website

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Arts and Entertainment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and EntertainmentRequiem for Radio: How the loss of RCI shortwave inspires an artistEnvironment, SocietyBook urges people to demand action on climate changeArts and Entertainment, Education, History, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyExpo `67 celebrated in Montreal112th birthday for Canada's senior Dolly GibbAnimals, Environment, History, Science and TechnologyHeadhunting- ancient head, reunited with its bodyArts and Entertainment, SocietyWarm weather heralds outdoor Shakespeare playsHistory, Immigration & Refuge, International, Society, SportsNadia Comaneci at World Gymnastics Championship in OctoberAnimals, History, Science and Technology, SocietyCrab, insects’ 508 million-year-old ancestor revealedLifestyle, SocietyScouts Canada: Good Turn WeekAnimals, Economy, Education, Environment, Indigenous, International, Science and Technology, SocietyBetter climate adaptation strategies needed across the Arctic

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine