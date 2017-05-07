Link hosts: Lynn Desjardins, Marc Montgomery, Levon Sevunts

Link hosts: Lynn Desjardins, Marc Montgomery, Levon Sevunts
Photo Credit: RCI

The LINK Online, Sun. May 6,2017

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Sunday 7 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Your hosts, Lynn, Levon, and Marc

Listen
Nenets herdsmen prepare to leave the site outside the town of Nadym, 3,800 km North-East of Moscow, in Siberia, 14 March 2005 to find a new place for stay.
Nenets herdsmen prepare to leave the site outside the town of Nadym, 3,800 km North-East of Moscow, in Siberia, 14 March 2005 to find a new place for stay. © TATYANA MAKEYEVA

Two Canadian researchers are heading off to Siberia to talk with Nanets reindeer herders.

The researchers are hoping the Nanets can help solve an archeaeological mystery.

At a site on the Yamal Peninsula, the researchers uncovered what they think may be an ancient reindeer harness at least two thousand years old.

They’ve recreated the harness and want the Nanets to try it out. If it works it could change what we know about the history of reindeer herding.

Levon speaks to Rob Losey about the goals of the research.

*

Bumblebee declines are blamed on pesticides, disease and climate change. © Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo/file photo

Bee populations are in decline the world over and researchers are trying to find out why.

A new study looked at wild bumblebees and the effects of pesticides on the queen bees.

The study looked at four different bee species.

Lynn spoke to Nigel Raine, a professor at the University of Guelph who is an expert in pollinators.

*

Mission Hill Estate Winery in British Columbia. Canadian wines have won several international competitions in recent years, but warming and changing climates are becoming a serious concern for growers everywhere.
Mission Hill Estate Winery in British Columbia. Canadian wines have won several international competitions in recent years, but warming and changing climates are becoming a serious concern for growers everywhere. © Mission Hill Estate

Wine lovers can take heart, climate change is not going to end the supply of wine. However, it might eventually change where it comes from.

With warming, and other serious weather anomalies, those “traditional” wine growing regions around the world are facing an increasing degree of hardships. While warming generally brings some benefits to a cooler climate in Canada, it can pose problems in already warm areas, where longer droughts and heat waves can become serious, along with sudden heavy downpours and more violent storms in all areas.

Marc speaks with wine scientist, professor Gary Pickering of Brock University in St. Catharines Ontario.

Images of the week

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
The LINK Online, Sun. May 6,2017Arts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyArts- William Lyon Mckenzie King- his secret lifeInternational, PoliticsHungary summons Canadian ambassador in diplomatic spat over Soros-funded universityQuebec calls in troops to help deal with ‘worst flooding we’ve had in our whole history’Economy, Science and Technology, Work & LabourDo not disturb, my red light is on.Health, International, SocietyIt’s 'Stop! Clean Your Hands Day'History, International, Military, SocietyBattle of the Atlantic SundayArts and Entertainment, History, Immigration & Refuge, InternationalNovel tells of recent refugees and past slavery in MaltaEconomy, SocietyJob growth flat in April and wages see weakest growth since 1997Lifestyle, SocietyArgentine climber rescued from Canada’s highest mountain

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine