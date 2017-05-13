South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation formed after splitting from the north in 2011, has declared famine in parts of Unity State, saying 100,000 people face starvation and another million are on the brink of famine.

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation formed after splitting from the north in 2011, has declared famine in parts of Unity State, saying 100,000 people face starvation and another million are on the brink of famine.
Photo Credit: Renaud Philippe

Canadian photographer sounds alarm on crisis in South Sudan

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 13 May, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

South Sudanese refugees in northern parts of the country are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance before the rainy season sets in, making it even harder to reach the already isolated areas, says a Canadian photographer who just returned from Unity State near the border with Sudan.

Speaking to Radio Canada International from capital Juba, Renaud Philippe said nothing in his career of covering strife and humanitarian disasters compares to the desperate situation he witnessed in South Sudan.

(click to listen to the interview with Renaud Philippe)

The Quebec City native is in South Sudan on an assignment for the Humanitarian Coalition, an umbrella group of seven Canadian aid groups: Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Plan Canada and Save the Children Canada.

A boy eats out of a ladle at his home in Ngop in South Sudan’s Unity State on March 10, 2017.
A boy eats out of a ladle at his home in Ngop in South Sudan’s Unity State on March 10, 2017. © ALBERT GONZALEZ FARRAN

A deadly combination of civil war and a devastated subsistence economy already under stress from climate change have left more than 100,000 people facing starvation in parts of South Sudan, according to three UN agencies and their partner NGOs.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP) warned earlier this year that an additional one million people are classified as being on the brink of famine, with that number expected to rise to 5.5 million by mid-summer if nothing is done to resolve the food crisis.

The escalating conflict in South Sudan had driven more than one million children out of the country, according to the latest statistics released by the United Nations.

“The horrifying fact that nearly one in five children in South Sudan has been forced to flee their home illustrates how devastating this conflict has been for the country’s most vulnerable,” said Leila Pakkala, the Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in a press release issued jointly with the UN refugee agency.

“Add this to the more than one million children who are also displaced within South Sudan, and the future of a generation is truly on the brink,” she warned.

Aid groups have slammed a ’man-made’ famine caused by ongoing fighting in South Sudan where civil war has forced people to flee, disrupted agriculture, sent prices soaring, and seen aid agencies blocked from accessing some of the worst-hit areas.
Aid groups have slammed a ’man-made’ famine caused by ongoing fighting in South Sudan where civil war has forced people to flee, disrupted agriculture, sent prices soaring, and seen aid agencies blocked from accessing some of the worst-hit areas. © Renaud Philippe

Philippe said he visited a remote area in Unity State where thousands of internally displaced people fleeing the violence have sought refuge on remote islands scattered in huge marshes along the White Nile.

“They found some peace on these islands but the problem is, because it’s hard to access they have no food, no proper healthcare,” Philippe said.

The local communities are trying to help the refugees but their resources are strained to the limit Philippe said.

People subsist on fishing with spears and harvesting water lilies, he said.

“That’s the only thing they can have at this time,” Philippe said.

But the situation will get even more desperate with the approaching rainy season.

“Because of the rainy season no more planes will be able to land in this area, only choppers, which is a lot more expensive than planes,” Philippe said. “So all the international aid provided in this area will be compromised.”

All the NGOs in the area are in a race against the clock to establish their programs and bring in supplies before the rainy season starts, he said.

“It’s now that we need to do something because the rainy season is coming and it will only become worse and worse,” Philippe said.

Canadians can help by donating money to the international aid groups that work in the area, he said.

column-banner-LEVON

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Canadian photographer sounds alarm on crisis in South Sudan
  1. pat lam says:
    13 May 2017 at 3 h 51 min

    Those who are beating drams of war let them see how shameful their own people are suffering.Let us use our resources to protect people and build south Sudan socially and economically for people by people once and for all no war yes peace

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsCanadian photographer sounds alarm on crisis in South SudanHealth, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyHow to improve Canada’s vaccination rateArts and Entertainment, History, InternationalArts: The rare skill of restoration of antiquarian booksHealth, Indigenous, SocietyFirst Nations doctor strives to combine Aboriginal and Western medicineAnimals, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyBarking mad! Angry dog owners vs. Quebec’s new law.Science and Technology, SocietyConsumers warned about computer ‘scareware’Military, PoliticsCanadian Army begins its largest yearly exercisePoliticsTrudeau appoints new spy chiefEnvironmentFlooding concern continues in CanadaIndigenous, International, PoliticsArctic Council presents united front as Finland takes over from U.S.

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine