Fathers and father-figures are being honoured and celebrated in many households across Canada. Tomorrow, June 18th, is Father's Day.
Photo Credit: ©iStockphoto.com/ veesvision

Fathers and their evolving role in Canada

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 17 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Fathers are being celebrated across Canada this weekend, as they are in many other countries in the world.

In Canada the role and the experience of fatherhood has changed a great deal over the last couple of decades.

“new dads having baby showers where their buddies all bring them boxes of diapers”

Nora Spinks is CEO of the Vanier Institue of the Family, based in Ottawa. She says, according to a recent survey it appears Canadian men are becoming fathers later in life.

“It’s been steadily getting later over the last several decades. So, it was only one generation ago where first-time dads were in their early twenties. Now they’re in their early thirties  and it’s not unusual to hear about first-time dads in their later thirties or early forties even.” says Nora Spinks.

Listen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his three children painting a mural on a rainy day in Ottawa. © Instagram/Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

And when they do become fathers, they are generally more involved in their children’s’ lives, right from conception. It’s much more common to hear a man describe a “we” as pregnant now, not just a wife or partner.

And Spinks says the male embrace of fatherhood is pretty widespread, with men even having a version of the ‘Baby Shower’.

“We’ve heard about new dads having baby showers where their buddies all bring them boxes of diapers.”

More new dads are taking time with their newborns. In the province of Quebec many new fathers take advantage of paternity leave.

In another major shift, four out of ten dads say they would prefer to be the stay-at-home parent.

“Couples are now making those decisions based on interest, education, opportunity, ability, skills, talents, as opposed to gender; you do this and I do that! Spinks says.

She says  “it’s really increasing the opportunities for men to be more actively involved in household management”.

Spinks say even grandfathers are sharing their envy as they watch their sons raising the next generation.

Nora Spinks says, however, unlike Mother’s Day, Father’s Day can be a very sad occasion for some men. She says more fathers than mothers tend to be alienated from their children, and it can be the cause of a great deal of pain on an occasion such as this.

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Fathers and their evolving role in CanadaHealth, Science and TechnologyStudy shows brisk walk may ease a form of dementiaEducation, History, Indigenous, SocietyCanada 150 Mi'Kma'Ki 13,000 in Nova ScotiaBloomsday in CanadaPoliticsElectronic spy agency warns of growing cyber threat to Canada’s democratic processHealth, SocietyPolice warn fake pills contain deadly fentanylSocietyMan who survived Niagara Falls plunge in 2003 dies in second attemptSocietyCanada’s top court affirms decision to ensure timely trialsEnvironmentReport flags freight emissions as threat to Paris climate goalsArts and EntertainmentEye on the Arctic: Video Archive

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine