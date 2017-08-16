Diamond carrot harvested 13 years later

How many carats is that diamond is the usual question, not how did that diamond get on that carrot?

Mary Grams, 84, holds the carrot encircled by her long-lost engagement ring. © Iva Harberg

But after 13 years, Mary Grams, now 84, got her engagement ring back, and it still fits.

Grams was heartbroken when she lost the ring while weeding, she thinks, on the family farm near Armena, Alberta in 2004.

“We looked high and low on our hands and knees,” she told CBC News. “We couldn’t find it. I thought for sure either they roto-tilled it or something happened to it.”

She received the ring in 1951, a year before her wedding to husband, Norman. When she lost it, she soon replaced it.

“I didn’t tell him, even, because I thought for sure he’d give me heck or something,” she said.

“Maybe I did the wrong thing, but you get so worked up.”

Only Grams’ son knew the story of the ring.

Then her daughter-in-law, Colleen Daley, unearthed the ring when she pulled up a lumpy carrot on Monday.

The carrot had grown straight through it, enabling it to be discovered after all these years in the dirt.

“Oh I’m grateful, Grams said,”I hugged and kissed her so many times, I told her thank you very much.”

As amazing as it may seem, it’s not the first time a diamond ring has been found on a carrot.

In 2011, a Swedish woman found her wedding ring 16 years after she lost it.

And my aunt in Ireland discovered her ring in a cow pattie, long after a calf had slurped it off while she was feeding it.

(With files from CBC)