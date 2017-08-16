The engagement ring that was lost 13 years ago, resurfaced this week on farm in Alberta

Diamond carrot harvested 13 years later

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 16 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

How many carats is that diamond is the usual question, not how did that diamond get on that carrot?

Mary Grams, 84, holds the carrot encircled by her long-lost engagement ring. © Iva Harberg

But after 13 years, Mary Grams, now 84, got her engagement ring back, and it still fits.

Grams was heartbroken when she lost the ring while weeding, she thinks, on the family farm near Armena, Alberta in 2004.

“We looked high and low on our hands and knees,” she told CBC News. “We couldn’t find it. I thought for sure either they roto-tilled it or something happened to it.”

She received the ring in 1951, a year before her wedding to husband, Norman.  When she lost it, she soon replaced it.

“I didn’t tell him, even, because I thought for sure he’d give me heck or something,” she said.

“Maybe I did the wrong thing, but you get so worked up.” 

Only Grams’ son knew the story of the ring.

Then her daughter-in-law, Colleen Daley, unearthed the ring when she pulled up a lumpy carrot on Monday.

The carrot had grown straight through it, enabling it to be discovered after all these years in the dirt.

“Oh I’m grateful, Grams said,”I hugged and kissed her so many times, I told her thank you very much.”

As amazing as it may seem, it’s not the first time a diamond ring has been found on a carrot.

In 2011, a Swedish woman found her wedding ring 16 years after she lost it.

And my aunt in Ireland discovered her ring in a cow pattie, long after a calf had slurped it off while she was feeding it.

(With files from CBC)

Share
Posted in Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
EnvironmentDiamond carrot harvested 13 years laterB.C. wildfire season worst everEducation, Health, International, SocietyPornhub makes way for sex therapist Laurie BetitoInternational, PoliticsYemen pounded by airstrikes, withered by cholera and famineHealth, Lifestyle, PoliticsLegalization of marijuana in Canada: read RCI’s reportsEconomy, International, PoliticsTalks to overhaul ‘fundamentally failed’ NAFTA kick off in WashingtonHistory, PoliticsPlaque honouring Confederate leader Jefferson Davis removed from Montreal buildingGrizzly bears: no more trophy hunting after Nov. 30Economy, History, Politics, SocietyOntario families: falling standard of livingInternational, Lifestyle, SportsCricket brings out women in Saskatchewan

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine