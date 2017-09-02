Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, talks with Mario Draghi, head of the European Central Bank, and Haruhiko Kuroda, head of the Bank of Japan, during a break at the central bankers conference at Jackson Hole, Wyo., Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. The conference, in its 41st year, is sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Crutsinger

Central bankers meet again in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 2 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Central bankers from 40 countries met last weekend for the annual gathering at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins was among them. 

“Fostering a Dynamic Global Economy,” was the motto for this 41st edition.

And all eyes were on European Central Bank President, Mario Draghi, for two reasons:

The first, being that Janet Yellen, the Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, appears to be a bit of a lame duck as the general impression is that she will be replaced in February when her term comes up,

Hilliard MacBeth is a financial portfolio manager, based in Edmonton, Alberta, and the author of books on investing, including his most recent, “When the Bubble Bursts: How to Survive the Canadian Real Estate Crash”

He says,”there’s only been one chair of the Federal Reserve that’s ever not been given, that I’m aware of, in the last fifty years, not been given a second term, and that was a fellow named Miller in the 1970’s, which nobody remembers, because he didn’t get a second term for one thing.”

Listen

It’s understood, current President, Donald Trump, wants to select a new Chair of the Federal Reserve, and Yellen’s speech last Friday, touting the benefits of strong banking regulations was widely seen to guarantee her exit.

“So it feels like we’re at a real crossroads here, in terms of where the monetary policy is going”

Donald Trump is keen to move in the opposite direction and loosen banking regulations.

The Bank of Canada governor, Stephen Poloz, will make an interest rate announcement, on Sept. 6th, following news that the country’s economy expanded at an annualized rate of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2017. © CP/CBC

The second reason for Draghi’s high profile at the event is the strong economic recovery now underway in Europe.

The Bank of Canada, obviously has turned very very hawkish in removing stimulus, you’ve got the Europeans talking about it but having not really done it yet, but there soon going to start doing it, and then you’ve go the Federal Reserve that’s been hiking rates for a while now.”  MacBeth says.

He says there’s four trillion dollars in total reserves that the U.S. Federal Reserve is holding on behalf of the banking system. The money is available for loans, and the big questions is what are they going to do with it.?

“So it feels like we’re at a real crossroads here, in terms of where the monetary policy is going and where the interest rates are going, and it really looks like, excluding the possibility of a recession, it looks like rates are heading higher for sure.”

“We’re definitely telling our clients to be cautious and conservative in their investment stance right now.” MacBeth says.

“We had a horrible crisis in 2008 – 2009, the anniversary of Lehman Brothers is coming up in September, I think it’ll be the nine-year anniversary September 14th, and because of all the stimulus that was added in and some of the other government bailouts and programs that were done mostly by the U.S. but also by Europe and a little bit by Canada, we’ve had a tremendous run for that time, and normally these cycles last five or six years, so we’re actually on borrowed time now in terms of expecting a normal cycle, which would be a recession or correction of some sort, and we haven’t had either one.” he says.

Share
Posted in Economy, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Central bankers meet again in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
  1. James Vandenblink says:
    4 September 2017 at 20 h 05 min

    ‘Donald Trump is keen to move in the opposite direction and loosen banking regulations.’
    All at the expense of the little man he claims to
    stand for. They will be footing the bill when the next banking crisis occurs.

    Donald Trump just wants to make his fortune great again!

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Canadian gymnasts and Montreal World ChampionshipsImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyLGBTQ refugees from Iran stranded in TurkeyHistory, International, SocietyRoyals expecting another babyEducationAn expensive bachelor’s degree is not enough: surveyInternational, MilitaryCanada sends relief supplies for children to TexasWork & LabourCanada celebrates labour, seeks to protect itThe LINK Online Sun Sept 3, 2017Economy, International, SocietyCentral bankers meet again in Jackson Hole, WyomingInternational, Science and TechnologyCanadian university creates winning electric motorcycleEnvironmentLNG projects would make climate targets virtually unattainable: report

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine