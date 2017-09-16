In Britain, the footwear are trainers, but in Canada they might be runners, running shoes or sneakers, except in Quebec French where they are espadrilles, whereas in France they are *basket*

In Britain, the footwear shown are trainers, but in Canada they might be runners, running shoes or sneakers depending on the region of the country, except in Quebec French where they are espadrilles, whereas in France they are *basket*
Photo Credit: Josiah Mackenzie/Flickr cc

Translating Canadian English, into Canadian English

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 16 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

It seems that depending on which part of this very big country we have developed different names for the same thing.

For example in one part of the country the popular term for sports footwear might be “running shoes”, where in another part they’re called “sneakers.

A website called “The Ten and Three” has created a survey of sorts looking at what words are popular and whereabouts in the country.

Arik Motskin is co-editor and co-founder of the site

Listen
ARik Motskin, co-founder, co-editor, The 10 and 3
Arik Motskin, co-founder, co-editor, The 10 and 3 © supplied

You’re from one area of the country travel to another and want to buy say, cigarettes.

You ask a stranger where the corner store is, and they give you a quizzical look…you explain want you want to buy, and they say oh…a convenience store…

Canada has developed a number of regionalisms, different words to describe the same thing.

The 10 and 3 website, which is an online publication dedicated to a variety of interesting and sometimes quirky Canadian data recently did a fairly comprehensive study of these regional differences, aided by a linguistic expert from Montreal’s McGill University.

The small store that sells milk, brread, pop, candy, some tinned and boxed foods, magazines.. in some places its a corner store, others its a convenience store, and in Quebec a depanneur or *dep*.
The small store that sells milk, bread, pop, candy, cigarettes, some tinned and boxed foods, magazines.. in some places its a corner store, others its a convenience store, and in Quebec a depanneur or *dep*. © Min Dhariwal/CBC)

They polled more than 9,500 Canadians in an online survey in June about “regional” words, but made sure to only use responses from those who grew up in that region and were still living there.

Interestingly, Quebec is a mainly French speaking province, but with an almost equally long English presence. Quebec English is perhaps even more unique as they have completely adopted some French words.

The colour intensity indicates the degree to which the term is most commonly used © The 10 and 3

The corner/convenience store is a depanneur or dep  (Interestingly, a “depanneuse” in France is a tow-truck).

areas where certain tems for the same thing are common
areas where certain tems for the same thing are common. The darker the colour, the more common the usage of that word © The 10 and 3

While there are quite a few differences for summer vacation property such as cottage or cabin, in Quebec French the word cottage is common, but it has nothing to do with a vacation house, which in both English and French in Quebec is known as a chalet.

A (usually summer season) vacation property is called a cottage in southern Ontario, camp in northern Ontario, chalet in Quebec, cabin in the west, and bungalow in Cape Breton.
A (usually summer season) vacation property is called a cottage in southern Ontario, camp in northern Ontario, chalet in Quebec, cabin in the west, and bungalow in Cape Breton. © Royal lePage- Gurr real estate

The 10 and 3 survey covers a number of different expressions and shows in several maps where those expressions are most common across the country.

Cottage a vendre: In Quebec French a *cottage* is a two story detached house, not a vacation property at all. This one is for sale in Montreal for $2.779,000.
“Cottage a vendre”: In Quebec French the English word *cottage* is common in real estate but it means a two story detached house, not a vacation property at all. This one is for sale in Montreal for $2.779,000. © Re/max

Canada sure is interesting, eh?

additional information

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Translating Canadian English, into Canadian English
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    16 September 2017 at 13 h 42 min

    Fascinating article

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, SocietyGrandparents, older and healthier in CanadaInternational, Military, PoliticsShould Canada join U.S. ballistic missile defence program?Arts and EntertainmentTranslating Canadian English, into Canadian EnglishEconomy, Immigration & Refuge, International, Society, Work & LabourMigrante protests backlog of 27,000 Permanent Residence applications for Live-in caregiversEconomy, Science and TechnologyFacebook launches artificial intelligence research lab in MontrealInternational, PoliticsFormer Canadian justice minister to look into possible crimes against humanity in VenezuelaBritish Columbia's fire babiesEconomy, International, Military, PoliticsIs Canada responsible when its arms sales are used against civiliansImmigration & Refuge, International, PoliticsCanada provides $2.5M in urgent funding for Rohingya refugees in BangladeshArts and Entertainment, Health, Science and Technology, SportsCFL –no hit practices; fewer injuries-concussions

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine