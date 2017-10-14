For 23 years he travelled the world with just a backpack and to some of the most remote places on Earth. Mike Spencer Bown’s new book tells some of those adventures.

For 23 years he travelled the world with just a backpack and to some of the most remote places on Earth. Mike Spencer Bown’s new book tells some of those adventures.
Photo Credit: Douglas & McIntyre Publishing

Book: The World’s Most travelled Man

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 14 October, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Mike Spencer Bown is from Alberta Canada. Even as a young man exploring the wide-open spaces of that prairie province and nearby Rocky Mountains was not enough.

Nor was he one to stay put. He has been an “explorer” if you will for 26 years, a few in the wilderness of Canada at first, but that wasn’t enough either.

He’s been on the road with just a back pack for about 23 of those years. In fact many roads, and many trails, and many places where there are neither and in every country there is.

He’s written a  book, the full title is “The World’s Most Travelled Man: A Twenty-Three-Year Odyssey to and through Every Country on the Planet”

Listen
For 23 years he travelled the world with just a backpack and to some of the most remote places on Earth. Mike Spencer Bown’s new book tells some of those adventures.
For 23 years he travelled the world with just a backpack and to some of the most remote places on Earth. Mike Spencer Bown’s new book tells some of those adventures. © Douglas & McIntyre Publishing

From deserts, to cities, to jungles, to war zones, he’s travelled with his backpack and his wits. Those wits and intuition become finely developed and honed in his travels, necessary to deal with unfriendly arrests by various official authorities and not so official, and with lots of people who didn’t have his best interests at heart.

Mike Spencer Brown in Papua, New Guinea (Mike Spencer Brown/Facebook
Mike Spencer Brown in Papua, New Guinea (Mike Spencer Brown/Facebook © Mike S Bown/Facebook

Still he says he’s not ready to settle down, and while he’s tempted fate many times, and seen many truly amazing places, no one place has yet to make him think it’s time to stay put.

Perhaps there are more truly fascinating books to come.

Oh and though he doesn’t like lists, and in no particular order here is a partial list of some of the highlights of his 23 years on the road

  • . Trekking through rainforests villages to the lost city of the Taironas, Colombia
  • . Castles of the Slave Coast, Ghana
  • . Fishing from row boat under the soaring cliffs of Geiranger Fjord, Norway
  • . Evading police by motorboat on the Niger River Delta, Niger
  • . Mountains as jagged as broken glass, Karakoram Highway, Pakistan
Mike at Maidan Square Kiev Ukraine where tensions were still high in August 2015.
Mike at Maidan Square Kiev Ukraine where tensions were still high in August 2015 as security forces were still trying to clear the square of protesters © suppllied
  • . Horses, yurt living, and Scythian ruins, Altai Mountains, Mongolia
  • . Climbing red sand dunes before sliding back down, Namibia
  • . Perusing the rubble of the lost Bamiyan Buddhas, Afghanistan
  • . The tropical wild west of Palawan by four-wheel drive, Philippines
  • . Dodging angry forest elephants, Luango Park, Gabon
  • . Troll Castles, Iceland
  • . “Captaining” a rusty sand ship in the vanishing Aral Sea, Uzbekistan
  • . Rafting the mighty Colorado River through the bowels of the Grand Canyon, USA
  • . Hitchhiking past bandits, Central African Republic
  • . Viewing the last of the Asiatic lions in Sasan Gir, India
  • Checking out the “Red Neck” Inuit bar scene, Nook, Greenland
Mike making travel notes in Sulawesi, Indonesia
Mike making travel notes in Sulawesi, Indonesia © supplied
  • . Cruising through spectacular fjord panoramas on Milford Sound, New Zealand
  • . Standing amidst penguin colonies under towering, blue ice cliffs, Antarctica
  • . Searching for the perfect mango, Unawatuna Beach, Sri Lanka
  • . Spelunking Southeast Asia’s longest cave system at Deer Cave, Borneo
  • . Wandering an ancient Roman city frozen in time by the desert sands, Palmyra, Syria
  • . Angel Falls by dugout canoe, Venezuela, Argent Beach, Seychelles
  • . Glimpsing tigers on the prowl, Ranthambore National Park, India
  • . Living in a leaf hut with an African Pygmy tribe, Democratic Republic of Congo
  • . Poling away from cantankerous hippos in a mocoro boat, Okavango Delta, Botswana
Mike on the desert that was once the Aral Sea in Uzbekistan
Mike with rusted ships on the desert that was once the Aral Sea in Uzbekistan © supplied
  • . Pretending you’re Indiana Jones in the incredible, cliff-carved ruins of Petra, Jordan
  • . Testing your liver on the Trans-Siberian Railroad, Russia
  • . People watching over a sheesha pipe in an ahwa, Damascus, Syria
  • . Coming face to face with Silverback Gorillas in Virunga Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
  • . Red wine and wheels of cheese, anywhere in the Alps
  • . Trekking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, Peru
  • . Standing in awe of the Great Herd Migration, Ngorogoro Crater, Tanzania
  • . Looking down upon the world from Mt. Everest Base Camp, Nepal or Tibet

Bown website : Backpackology

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Book: The World’s Most travelled Man
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    14 October 2017 at 2 h 05 min

    He certainly knows his geography

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Book: The World’s Most travelled ManEnvironment, Health, Science and Technology, SocietyNew Canadian study suggests that trees can play a part in a longer lifeHistory, Indigenous, Science and TechnologyNew fascinating chapter to Newfoundland ancient historyEnvironment, International, PoliticsEuropean satellite launched into orbit despite Inuit concerns over toxic splashSocietyCompany faces lawsuit over remote rail lineAnimals, Economy, Environment, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, SportsVancouver symposium seeks solution for drop in Orca numbersEnvironment, IndigenousColonialism still present in Arctic, says premier of Canada’s Northwest TerritoriesInternational, SocietyHuawei spends millions on Canadian university telecom researchEnvironment, Indigenous, International, Science and TechnologyGoogle streetview maps high Arctic parkEnvironment, SocietyMove more cargo by bike in Toronto, group recommends

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine