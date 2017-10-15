Lynn Desjardins, Marc Montgomery, Terry Haig

Lynn Desjardins, Marc Montgomery, Terry Haig
The LINK Online Sun. Oct.15, 2015

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Sunday 15 October, 2017

Your hosts, Lynn, Marc, Terry (video of show at bottom)

2013: A worker collects pieces of shark fins dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong
2013: A worker collects pieces of shark fins dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong A new stody found twelve species for sale that are banned from international trade under CITES, including whale shark fins. © (Kin Cheung/Associated Press

University of Guelph in Ontario has a unique reference “library”.

It’s a data base of DNA of hundreds of species, mostly fish and marine species.

It’s used when an unidentified sample of fish needs to be identified.  The DNA sample is taken and run through the “DNA Barcode” database to find a known match.

Recently it was used to identify shark and ray species from fins and gills taken from markets in Canada, China, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka.

They found several instances of species at risk, and even fins from the internationally banned whale shark.

Marc spoke to professor Dirk Steinke of the University of Guelph

*

Youth and educators participated at OUTshine, a bi-annual event hosted by Egale to teach about safer and accepting schools. © Egale Canada

A non-profit group known as Egale Canada (French for “equal”) works to improve the lives of LGBT youth.

A survey it conducted in 2012 showed that many of these people did not feel safe at school

As a result Egale launched a number of initiatives at schools across the country to try to improve conditions for these young people.

The organisation is now planning another survey to see if these initiatives have worked, and to what extent.

Lynn spoke to Helen Kennedy, executive director of Egale Canada.

*

The atmosphere-monitoring satellite for Europe’s Copernicus programme, Sentinel-5P, lifted off on a Rockot from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia at 09:27 GMT (11:27 CEST) on 13 October 2017. (Stephane Corvaja/ESA)
The atmosphere-monitoring satellite for Europe’s Copernicus programme, Sentinel-5P, lifted off from northern Russia at 09:27 GMT on 13 October 2017. © Stephane Corvaja/ESA

The Inuit of Canada and Greenland are upset and worried about a space launch from Russia.

The concern is the European satellite being launched is aboard an old military ballistic rocket, converted from carrying nuclear warheads, to research satellites.

The concern comes from the highly toxic fuel used in the old model rockets.

Experts say that not all the fuel is used in the launch and some will be spread in the atmosphere and even remain aboard when the booster stages return to Earth and crash into a highly sensitive marine area between Nunavut and Greenland.

Levon spoke to Arctic issues expert Michael Byers

Posted in

2 comments on "The LINK Online Sun. Oct.15, 2015
  1. ursula wagner says:
    15 October 2017 at 14 h 49 min

    it works again

  2. Peter Ashcroft says:
    15 October 2017 at 10 h 48 min

    I seem unable to listen to this edition of The Link. Is it me, or an internet fault?

