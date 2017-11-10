Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges Bob Rae, right, as Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, left, look on before a bilateral meeting at the APEC Summit in Da Nang, Vietnam Friday November 10, 2017.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges Bob Rae, right, as Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, left, look on before a bilateral meeting at the APEC Summit in Da Nang, Vietnam Friday November 10, 2017.
Photo Credit: PC / Adrian Wyld

Trudeau meets with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi amid ‘deep concern’ over Rohingya refugees

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 10 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his special envoy to Myanmar, Bob Rae, met with the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on the sidelines of APEC trade talks in Vietnam on Friday amid a deepening crisis affecting the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar.

Over 800,000 Rohingya’s have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh following a brutal crackdown by Myanmar’s security forces and mobs of Buddhist vigilantes in what the United Nations has called “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.”

The 45-minute meeting before the start of the APEC leaders’ summit in Da Nang was arranged to discuss a possible way forward on the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar’s Rakhine state .

“Given Canada’s commitment to the promotion of pluralism and humanitarianism, Prime Minister Trudeau conveyed Canada’s ongoing deep concern for the situation facing Rohingya refugees,” said a statement by the Prime Minister’s office.

Rae told reporters after that Trudeau was forthright about the level of violence and the extent of the problems causing people to flee.

“From my point of view that was extremely important for her to hear, directly from Canada’s prime minister.  I think it was also important for us to hear her out,” Rae told reporters.

“From her perspective, she’s doing what she can in a difficult circumstance. I think it’s fair to say that we feel that more needs to be done and more could be done.”

The meeting comes as Myanmar faces allegations of large-scale human rights abuses against the Rohingya Muslim minority population in the predominately Buddhist nation.

Rohingya refugee woman waits for aid with her daughter along a road in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh September 18, 2017.
Rohingya refugee woman waits for aid with her daughter along a road in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh September 18, 2017. © Danish Siddiqui

While there are questions about how much real power does Suu Kyi have over Myanmar’s powerful military, the Nobel laureate and honorary Canadian citizen has faced withering criticism for her failure to speak out against the violence.

Quebec-based human rights activist Fareed Khan, whose petition to revoke Suu Kyi’s honorary Canadian citizenship has received over 44,000 signatures, called on the Canadian government to take decisive action.

“While Canada and other nations have been taking a soft and slow diplomatic approach to dealing with the crisis since the story broke in September, tens of thousands more members of the Rohingya minority in Myanmar – including young children and babies – have been massacred in the most brutal ways, untold numbers of Rohingya women have been sexually violated and gang raped by Myanmar forces, and now more than a million Rohingya refugees languish in Bangladesh,” Khan said in a statement.

“To the dead and the survivors, talk and diplomacy is meaningless in the face of such horrors,” Khan added.

The human rights campaigner is also calling on Ottawa to prosecute Suu Kyi using the provisions of Canada’s Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act.

“Because of her complicity in crimes against humanity and genocide it is now about using all the legal tools available to Canada to bring Suu Kyi, and the military leaders of Myanmar who perpetrated the horrific crimes committed against the Rohingya, to justice,” Khan said.

With files from CBC News

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
AnimalsMeasures coming to protect endangered whalesInternational, PoliticsTrudeau meets with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi amid ‘deep concern’ over Rohingya refugeesEconomy, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadians and wireless techIndigenousFood insecurity in Arctic Canada needs northern solutions, hackathon hearsImmigration & Refuge, International, PoliticsSaudi Arabian purge and Yemeni blockade, frightening turn of eventsSocietyPolice warn about sexual extortionHistory, International, Military, PoliticsRemembrance Week: Passchendaele - Centennial of a horrific battleEnvironment, SocietyFirst snow coming to southern CanadaHealthDoctors seek better data on maternal deathsEconomy, Politics, Society, Work & LabourParental Leave extended in time, not money

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine