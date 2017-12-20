Canada proposes new World heritage sites

Canada’s federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who is also responsible for Parks Canada, announced eight more sites to be considered for UNESCO World Heritage Site status. The eight proposals were selected from 42 entries.

This finger goblet sponge in Hecate Strait is just one of the rare glass sponges species discovered on the reefs. © Manfred Krautter/CPAWS

Canada is full of hidden gems and exceptional, inspiring places,” said McKenna in a news release. “These national treasures represent the very best that Canada has to offer from natural wonders and maritime heritage to Indigenous lands and culture. These places will showcase Canada to the world”.

Stein Valley, B.C Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park: View of Blowdown Lake from theslope of Gott Peak © Clayoquot-wiki commons

The eight places open for consideration are

Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs (B.C.) Stein Valley (B.C.) Wanuskewin Heritage Park (Sask.) Anticosti Island (Que.) Heart’s Content Cable Station Provincial Historic Site (N.L.) Qajartalik (Nunavut) Sirmilik National Park (Nunavut) Yukon Ice Patches (Yukon)

There are currently 18 places listed as World Heritage Sites in Canada

Additional information-sources