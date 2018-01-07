Marc Montgomery, Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts, Marie-Claude Simard

Marc Montgomery, Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts, Marie-Claude Simard

The LINK Online, Jan. 7, 2018

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Sunday 7 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts, Lynn, Marie-Claude, Levon, and Marc (video of show at bottom)

Listen
Breast cancer is the leading type of cancer and cause of cancer deaths in women worldwide. Nearly 1.4 million new cases are diagnosed each year. To a much lesser extent, men can get brreast cancer as well.
Breast cancer is the leading type of cancer and cause of cancer deaths in women worldwide. Nearly 1.4 million new cases are diagnosed each year. To a much lesser extent, men can get brreast cancer as well. © CBC

Medical researchers in Ottawa, Ontario have made what could be a huge step forward in the treatment of breast cancer.

Breast cancer is a leading cause of death in women, and can also affect men, although to a much lesser extent.

The researchers are using a modified virus which attacks only cancer cells and weakens and kills them.

The researchers have been experimenting with this concept and found that in conjunction with another technology which boosts the body’s own immune response, this “double whammy” has shown great success in mouse models even against the most aggressive of breast cancers.

Marc spoke with professor John Bell, of the University of Ottawa, and senior researcher at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute.

*

Theatre director, producer and actor Albert Schultz says he will ‘vehemently’ defend himself against allegations of sexual harassment.
Theatre director, producer and actor Albert Schultz says he will ‘vehemently’ defend himself against allegations of sexual harassment. © Chris Young/The Canadian Press

More women have come forward to denounce a man in a position of authority.

This time the accusations are against Albert Schultz a founder of the influential “Soulpepper Theatre” in Toronto.

Four women say there have been some 30 incidents of groping and other types sexual harassment and humiliation since the year 2000.

The four have not filed a complaint with police but have begun a civil lawsuit against Schultz and the theatre alleging he is a “serial sexual predator”

Lynn spoke with Professor Michelle MacArthur of University of Windsor’s School of Dramatic Art 

*

This Aug. 12, 2009 photo shows migrating caribou in the Porcupine River Tundra in the Yukon Territories.
This Aug. 12, 2009 photo shows migrating caribou in the Porcupine River Tundra in the Yukon Territories. © Rick Bowmer

At last a little good news on the environmental front.

The latest aerial count of caribou in the Porcupine herd shows the population has almost doubled in size. The Porcupine herd is a large migratory herd that usually ranges between Dawson City in the Yukon all the way up to the Arctic coastline of the Beaufort Sea in the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Alaska

This is the highest number of animals in the herd since tracking began in the 1970’s. Other herds in Canada are known to be in serious decline.

Levon spoke with Mike Suitor, regional biologist for the North Yukon Region with Environment Yukon.

Images of the week

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, Indigenous, Politics, Sports

Indigenous group unhappy with video game

Animals, Environment, Science and Technology

Coral reefs have not enough time to recover: study

RCI | Français

Nemaska Lithium : produire du lithium plus écologique et plus économique

RCI | Español

El Castor Cibernético del domingo 7 de enero 2018

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2018年1月7日）

العربية | RCI

بلا حدود ليوم الأحد 07-01-2018

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine