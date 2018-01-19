The LINK Online, 20-21 Jan. 2018

Marc Montgomery, Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts, Marie-Claude Simard

Myanmar’s brutal campaign against Rohingya’s refugees is one example of how violence escalates when no one speaks out against it, says Human Rights Watch. Photo credit Manish Swarup/AP Photo.

Human Rights Watch has issued their annual report. It looks at the human and civil rights situation in some 90 countries.

This year the report notes the rise of authoritarian and populist regimes in Europe, and a divisive, and anti-immigrant stance in the U.S.

The report expresses hope however. The title of the report is “Fighting for Rights Succeeds”.

Lynn spoke with Emma Daly, communications director at Human Rights Watch.

photo montage of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. Photo CBC

Canada’s national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls continues its travels across the country, followed by controversy.  There have been many calls from Indigenous groups for the head commissioner, Marion Buller to step down.

This has been due to a variety of issues including a very slow start to the $54 million inquiry, mishandling and missteps involving grieving family giving testimony, lack of funds for those wishing to travel to testify, and not least of all an abnormally high turnover of top staff.

The recent leaving of the second executive director after only four months has further highlighted apparent problems behind the scenes.

Marc spoke with Lori Campbell, about her thoughts. She is the director of Indigenous Initiatives at St. Paul’s University College, affiliated with the University of Waterloo, Ontario.

Minister of International Trade Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks to the media on the first day of the Liberal government’s cabinet retreat in London, Ontario on Thursday, January 11, 2018. The Liberal government is planning to make good on a campaign promise to create an ombudsman with teeth to oversee the conduct of Canadian companies operating abroad.
Photo Credit: PC / Geoff Robins

The federal government is trying to do something about a long time international complaint against Canada. The government is creating an independent watchdog to investigate the conduct of Canadian companies operating abroad.

Some Canadian companies, notably mining companies and affiliates operating in developing countries have often raised concerns especially concerning human rights abuses.

The government has now created the post of ombudsman to investigate complaints. Levon spoke to Karyn Keenan, director of the NGO “Above Ground”

