Rideau Canal Skateway closed due to January thaw

The Rideau Canal becomes the world’s largest Skateway during the winter, but it’s closed these days due to mild temperatures.

The 7.2 kilometres of maintained ice is temporarily closed, for the second time this season.

The National Capital Commission, which maintains the skateway, is asking residents and visitors to stay off the ice until it is frozen solid again.

The Skateway is a huge draw during the winter months and is free of charge.

Visitors and tourists can rent skates at several change huts and snack spots along the route.

For those who don’t skate, red sleighs can be rented for others to push.

The first three weekends of February features the annual Winterlude festival in Canada’s capital city, so many people are hoping winter temperatures will return soon.

Nearly a million people visit the Rideau Canal Skateway each year.