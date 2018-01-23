Princess Eugenie: second royal wedding this year

Princess Eugenie is engaged to be married to Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced yesterday.

‘Her Royal Highness and Mr Jack Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.’

The grand daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and daughter of Prince Andrew, will be married in the same place her cousin, Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle in May.

‘The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank,’ said a statement from the palace.

The 27 year-old Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.

The ninth in line to the throne, the princess works at London’s contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Brooksbank, 31, formerly the manager of a London nightclub, is now the UK brand ambassador of Casamigos, the tequila brand owned by George Clooney, Rande Gerber, who is Cindy Crawford’s husband, and Mike Meldman.