Video: How Inuit knowledge is informing climate research in Canada

Eye on the Arctic brings you stories and newsmakers from across the North.
Radio Canada International’s Eye on the Arctic recently worked this fall with our colleagues at the science show Découverte for an episode exploring science in the Arctic.
In it, we looked at how the partnership between Inuit hunters in the community of Cambridge Bay, and researchers from the University of Calgary, was helping to advance climate research in Canada.
Here’s the Cree-language version, one of the Indigenous languages of Canada, with English subtitles, that aired on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation show Maamuitaau on CBC North and CBC Montreal this month.
